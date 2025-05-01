Drunk with power??? RAILA pushes RUTO away from the red carpet at a public event (VIDEO)







Thursday, May 1, 2025 - A viral video circulating on social media appears to show former Prime Minister Raila Odinga pushing President William Ruto away from a red carpet during a public event.

The video was recorded when the two leaders attended the installation of the Chancellor at the Co-operative University of Kenya.

In the video, Raila Odinga is seen walking side by side with President Ruto after the function.

He pushes Ruto away from the red carpet as they engage in a conversation.

Raila Odinga, who has in the past been accused of being drunk with power, loves the red carpet.

When he was the Prime Minister, he used to complain whenever a red carpet was not laid for him at public functions.

The trending video of Raila pushing Ruto away from red carpet has sparked reactions on X.

See some of the reactions from X users.

Raila Ametoa Kasongo kwa Red carpet. Lwani Where was Farouq today? pic.twitter.com/jgnjiXD7Sa — jim Njue (@jimNjue_) April 30, 2025

