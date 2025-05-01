Saboti MP CALEB AMISI reveals what slain Kasipul MP CHARLES ONG’ONDO told him hours before he was shot dead - ‘Mambo si mazuri’







Thursday, May 1, 2025 - Saboti MP Caleb Amisi has revealed details of a chilling conversation he had with Kasipul MP, Charles Ong’ondo, just hours before the latter was fatally shot along Ngong Road.

MP Ong’ondo was gunned down on Wednesday, April 30th, near the City Mortuary roundabout by suspected assailants on a motorbike.

Witnesses say two men had been trailing him before one alighted and shot him at close range, then fled the scene.

Offering his condolences, MP Amisi shared that he had interacted with his late colleague earlier that same day within the precincts of Parliament.

“I was with my colleague just this afternoon in Parliament. We chatted, laughed, and then he told me, ‘I need a conversation with you, mambo si mazuri’ - those were his exact words.”

“Five hours later, he was gone. The news is devastating,” Amisi said.

Meanwhile, disturbing videos have resurfaced online showing MP Ong’ondo warning that his life was in danger.

In one clip, he described secret meetings between local goons and certain MCAs, alleging they planned to cause chaos at events he attended and assassinate him.

“They planned to cause chaos and shoot me to death,” he warned.Top of Form

Bottom of Form

The Kenyan DAILY POST