Who wanted Kasipul MP CHARLES ONG’ONDO dead? MP CALEB AMISI reveals their last conversation, 5 hours before he was shot dead along Ngong Road

Thursday, May 1, 2025 - Saboti Member of Parliament Caleb Amisi has revealed details of his last conversation with the late Kasipul MP, Charles Ong’ondo Were, who was tragically shot dead on April 30, 2025.
In an emotional tribute, Amisi said he spent time with
Ong’ondo at Parliament buildings on Wednesday afternoon, where they shared
light moments, not knowing that he would be gunned 5 hours later.
Ong’ondo told Amisi that there was something that was
disturbing him, without divulging more details.
He reportedly told him, “Mambo si mazuri” (things are
looking bad).
Amisi expressed his shock and sorrow over the untimely death
of his colleague.
“I was with my colleague just this afternoon in parliament,chatted,laughed, and he told me I need a conversation with you ,mambo si mazuri. His exact words. Five hours later, he is no more. The news is shocking,” the vocal MP tweeted.
The
