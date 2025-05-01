Who wanted Kasipul MP CHARLES ONG’ONDO dead? MP CALEB AMISI reveals their last conversation, 5 hours before he was shot dead along Ngong Road







Thursday, May 1, 2025 - Saboti Member of Parliament Caleb Amisi has revealed details of his last conversation with the late Kasipul MP, Charles Ong’ondo Were, who was tragically shot dead on April 30, 2025.​

In an emotional tribute, Amisi said he spent time with Ong’ondo at Parliament buildings on Wednesday afternoon, where they shared light moments, not knowing that he would be gunned 5 hours later.

Ong’ondo told Amisi that there was something that was disturbing him, without divulging more details.

He reportedly told him, “Mambo si mazuri” (things are looking bad).

Amisi expressed his shock and sorrow over the untimely death of his colleague.

“I was with my colleague just this afternoon in parliament,chatted,laughed, and he told me I need a conversation with you ,mambo si mazuri. His exact words. Five hours later, he is no more. The news is shocking,” the vocal MP tweeted.

The Kenyan DAILY POST