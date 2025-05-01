Watch the moment Turkana residents confronted corrupt police officers for taking bribes during a prisons service recruitment in Lowdar - The fear is gone (VIDEO)







Thursday, May 1, 2025 - Chaos almost broke out in Lodwar, Turkana County, on April 30th, 2025, as residents confronted police officers during a Kenya Prisons Service recruitment exercise.

The incident occurred at the designated recruitment center, where a large crowd had gathered in anticipation of the selection process.

The situation escalated when the recruitment process was marred by claims of bribery.

Some residents voiced their concerns and dissatisfaction with the recruitment process and confronted the police officers, accusing them of taking bribes.

The confrontation remained non-violent, with both parties engaging in discussions to address the issues at hand.

Watch the video.

Watch the moment Turkana residents confronted corrupt police officers for taking bribes during a prisons service recruitment in Lowdar - The fear is gone pic.twitter.com/lfmed7fKv6 — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) May 1, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST