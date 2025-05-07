Where detectives have recovered a firearm used in the murder of Kasipul MP, CHARLES WERE, as forensic analysis links it to past criminal activities

Wednesday, May 7, 2025 - Detectives investigating the murder of Kasipul Member of Parliament, Charles Were, have made a significant breakthrough after recovering a pistol believed to have been used in his assassination.
The firearm was discovered on Tuesday night during a raid at
a house in Chokaa, located along Kangundo Road in Nairobi.
In addition to the weapon, officers also seized a bag and a
pair of shoes believed to have been worn by the prime suspect on the day of the
killing.
Preliminary forensic reports indicate that the recovered
firearm has been linked to at least three other crimes committed in Komarock
and Kayole areas in Nairobi, as well as Ndumberi in Kiambu County.
Investigators reached this conclusion after comparing
bullets recovered from the MP’s body and the crime scene with ballistic
evidence from previous incidents.
MP Charles Were, who was serving his second term in
Parliament, was gunned down on April 30th along Valley Road, near
City Mortuary, in what authorities believe was a targeted attack.
Despite the fatal shooting, his driver and bodyguard escaped
unharmed.
