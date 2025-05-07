Slain MP CHARLES WERE’s mother wails uncontrollably at the Lee Funeral Home (VIDEO)

Wednesday, May 7, 2025 - The mother of slain Kasipul Member of Parliament Charles Were was overwhelmed with emotions at the Lee Funeral Home, where his body is being preserved.
She had joined mourners at the morgue to pick up the body
for a requiem mass, ahead of his burial slated for Friday.
The elderly woman wailed uncontrollably, capturing the deep
sorrow felt by many.
Were was fatally shot at the City Mortuary Roundabout in
Nairobi, in what police believe to be a targeted assassination.
Despite efforts to save him, he succumbed to his injuries
shortly after being rushed to Nairobi Hospital.
Were’s murder has sparked widespread outrage and calls for a
thorough investigation.
The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) is actively
pursuing leads, with four individuals arrested and arraigned in connection with
the murder.
Slain MP CHARLES WERE’s mother wails uncontrollably at the Lee Funeral Home pic.twitter.com/dbZbNqHwFK— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) May 7, 2025
