Kibera residents set ablaze The Standard newspaper and threaten to boycott it for reportedly attacking RAILA and labeling him a selfish leader (VIDEO)







Wednesday, May 7, 2025 - Kibera residents set ablaze a copy of The Standard newspaper and vowed to boycott the publication, accusing it of disrespecting former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and branding him a "selfish leader."

Angry locals gathered in parts of the informal settlement to protest what they termed as "a deliberate smear campaign" against the ODM leader, who remains a revered political figure in the area.

The locals protested after a controversial article published by the Standard, which allegedly portrayed Raila in a negative light, questioning his political motives and labeling him as self-centered.

“Raila deserves respect. He has done a lot for this country,’’ some of the locals were heard protesting.

The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) has also released a statement slamming The Standard Media Group for dispensing smear campaigns against the party's head, Raila Odinga, together with his family.

This follows a newspaper story in Monday’s edition of The Standard with the headline 'Our Turn to Eat'.

The story pointed to some of Odinga's kin who have received high-level state jobs following an agreement between Raila and Ruto in March.

Kibera residents set ablaze The Standard newspaper and threaten to boycott it for reportedly attacking RAILA and labeling him a selfish leader pic.twitter.com/LCUoV2OerN — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) May 7, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST