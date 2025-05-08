When late former Kabete MP GEORGE MUCHAI accused ATWOLI of a plot to eliminate him - He was later gunned down in Nairobi after that (VIDEO)







Thursday, May 8, 2025 - Following the shocking assassination of Kasipul Kabondo MP, Charles Ong’ondo Were, near City Mortuary, netizens have revisited past high-profile killings carried out in a similar style.

Among them is the murder of George Muchai, who was Kabete MP and also served as Deputy Secretary-General of the Central Organisation of Trade Unions (COTU).

On February 7th, 2015, Muchai was gunned down in Nairobi alongside his two bodyguards and driver in a brazen execution-style attack.

Before his death, Muchai had made explosive allegations against COTU Secretary-General Francis Atwoli and other union leaders, accusing them of embezzling over KSh190 billion.

He had demanded their resignation and claimed that his life was in danger.

In a particularly chilling statement, Muchai warned that COTU officials including Atwoli were planning to eliminate him and frame his murder as a crime of passion.

His assassination sparked public outrage, with leaders like Moses Kuria calling for investigations into COTU officials, including Atwoli.

Atwoli denied any involvement, stating that their disagreement was purely ideological.

Below is a video of George Muchai, naming the people who were planning to eliminate him in November 2014

This was George Muchai in November 2014,



Naming the people who were planning to eliminate him.



