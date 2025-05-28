Wewe ni mama yangu lakini sikutaki - Drama in Thika as a young man rejects his mother as she tries to take him from his father (VIDEO)







Wednesday, May 28, 2025 - A dramatic scene played out in Thika after a woman stormed the home of her ex-husband and tried to take custody of their teenage son.

However, the unexpected happened when the young man firmly rejected his mother’s request, expressing his desire to remain with his father.

In an emotionally charged moment, the boy declared, “Wewe ni mama yangu lakini sikutaki” (You are my mother, but I don’t want you), as he stood by his father’s side.

What began as a custody dispute quickly escalated into a public confrontation.

The enraged father, visibly frustrated by the intrusion, hurled unprintable insults at his ex-wife and ordered her to leave his premises.

Despite the hostility, the woman refused to back down.

She defiantly confronted her ex-husband, accusing him of abandoning her for another woman, his current partner, whom she claimed was already married to another man.

The confrontation drew the attention of neighbors and passersby, with emotions running high throughout the incident.

The video of the altercation has since surfaced online, sparking widespread discussion and debate over custody rights and the emotional impact of separation on children.

The Kenyan DAILY POST