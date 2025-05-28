Wewe ni mama yangu lakini sikutaki - Drama in Thika as a young man rejects his mother as she tries to take him from his father (VIDEO)

Wednesday, May 28, 2025 - A dramatic scene played out in Thika after a woman stormed the home of her ex-husband and tried to take custody of their teenage son.
However, the unexpected happened when the young man firmly
rejected his mother’s request, expressing his desire to remain with his father.
In an emotionally charged moment, the boy declared, “Wewe
ni mama yangu lakini sikutaki” (You are my mother, but I don’t want
you), as he stood by his father’s side.
What began as a custody dispute quickly escalated into a
public confrontation.
The enraged father, visibly frustrated by the intrusion,
hurled unprintable insults at his ex-wife and ordered her to leave his
premises.
Despite the hostility, the woman refused to back down.
She defiantly confronted her ex-husband, accusing him of
abandoning her for another woman, his current partner, whom she claimed was
already married to another man.
The confrontation drew the attention of neighbors and
passersby, with emotions running high throughout the incident.
The video of the altercation has since surfaced online,
sparking widespread discussion and debate over custody rights and the emotional
impact of separation on children.
