Police boss DOUGLAS KANJA speaks on the transfer of Mugithi singer and cop SAMIDOH from Nairobi to a hardship area after leading fans in shouting ‘Wantam’ slogans during a performance (VIDEO)







Wednesday, May 28, 2025 - Inspector General of Police, Douglas Kanja, has broken his silence following the recent transfer of celebrated Mugithi musician and police officer Samuel Muchoki, popularly known as Samidoh, from Central Region Police Command Headquarters in Nairobi to the Anti-Stock Theft Unit (ASTU) headquarters in Gilgil, an area deemed volatile.

The transfer came days after Samidoh, who is among the most influential artists in the Mt Kenya region, was captured on a viral video leading fans in chanting ‘Wantam’ slogans, to express their dissatisfaction with President William Ruto’s administration.

However, speaking during a press briefing on Wednesday, IG Kanja clarified that the redeployment was part of the routine rotation and management of police personnel and not a punitive action.

He emphasized that officers are regularly moved to various regions based on operational needs.

Samidoh, who has balanced his dual role as a police officer and musician, remains a popular figure in the Kenyan entertainment scene, often using his music to highlight social issues.

His performance of "Wantam", however, has been viewed by some as straddling the fine line between entertainment and political messaging - something the disciplined forces are typically discouraged from engaging in.

Watch the video of the IG speaking on Samidoh’s redeployment.

Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja addresses the recent transfer of Samuel Muchoki Ndirangu, popularly known as Samidoh, who has reportedly been moved from his post at the Anti-Stock Theft Unit headquarters in Gilgil to the bandit-prone area of Baringo County.



