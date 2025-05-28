Has President RUTO pardoned murder convict JOWIE IRUNGU? - ITUMBI sets the record straight







Wednesday, May 28, 2025 - Dennis Itumbi, Head of Creative Economy at the Office of the President, has dismissed widespread claims that Joseph “Jowie” Irungu, convicted for the murder of businesswoman Monica Kimani, had been released from prison under President William Ruto’s power of mercy.

The confusion began on Tuesday evening after a gazette notice dated May 23rd announced the presidential pardon of 57 inmates.

Among those listed was “Joseph Irungu Maina,” prompting online speculation that Jowie had been quietly freed.

Itumbi, however, quickly moved to dispel the rumours, labelling the reports as misleading and false.

He accused a section of social media users of intentionally spreading misinformation regarding a highly sensitive case.

“It is not Joseph Kuria Irungu, known as Jowie. The names are different,” Itumbi clarified.

Jowie was sentenced to death on March 13, 2024, by Lady Justice Grace Nzioka, who found him guilty of the brutal killing of Monica Kimani in 2018.

The judge described the murder as cold-blooded and premeditated, warranting the maximum penalty.

Under Kenya’s 2010 Constitution, the president may pardon inmates on the recommendation of the Power of Mercy Advisory Committee.

