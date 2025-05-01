





Thursday, May 1, 2025 - A chilling video has emerged showing the late Kasipul Member of Parliament, Charles Ong’ondo Were, discussing plans to have him assassinated.

The viral footage, reportedly recorded a few weeks ago, captures Were expressing concerns about threats to his life and the possibility of being targeted.

In the video, Were is heard stating, “they want to kill me, but I will not be silenced. I will continue to speak the truth.”

He went on to warn his supporters that should he be killed, the repercussions in Kasipul would be dire.

"I want to tell my people: if you hear that I’ve been killed, I have already spoken. And the day I am killed, Kasipul will never be the same again," he said.

The MP was aware of the dangers he faced due to his political activities and outspoken nature.

He named a former MCA as one of the people who wanted him dead.

Watch the video.

Video of slain Kasipul MP, CHARLES ONG’ONDO, predicting his death and naming his killers emerges - This man was living in fear pic.twitter.com/2du7n8aiTE — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) May 1, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST