WARNING! Kenya Met announces six regions set to receive heavy rains in the next seven days including Nairobi!







Tuesday, May 6, 2025 - Kenyans have been warned to brace for a week of moderate to heavy rainfall across several regions of the country, according to a fresh advisory from the Kenya Meteorological Department.

Deputy Director Kennedy Thiong’o announced on Monday evening that the rains, which are expected to begin on Tuesday, May 6th, will continue through to Monday, May 12th.

Thiong’o noted that heavy downpours are expected in the Highlands East and West of the Rift Valley, the Lake Victoria Basin, and parts of the Coastal region.

Counties set to be most affected include Nyandarua, Laikipia, Nyeri, Kirinyaga, Murang’a, Kiambu, Meru, Embu, Tharaka-Nithi, and Nairobi, where rains will mostly fall in the afternoon and extend into the night.

Mornings in these areas will remain cloudy with light showers before giving way to sunny intervals.

In the Rift Valley and Lake Basin regions, counties such as Nandi, Kakamega, Bungoma, Baringo, and Uasin Gishu will also experience heavy rainfall.

Similar weather patterns are expected in Kisii, Nyamira, Narok, and West Pokot.

Along the Coast, residents of Mombasa, Kilifi, Lamu, and Kwale should prepare for moderate rains, particularly in the mornings.

Thiong’o also cautioned that the Central highlands will face cold nights, with temperatures dipping to as low as 10°C early in the week.

