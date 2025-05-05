How can my sister sleep with my husband? Heartbroken LUO LADY slams ‘jealous’ younger sister for betraying her and sleeping with her man (PHOTOs)







Monday, May 5, 2025 - In a deeply emotional Facebook post that has struck a chord with many online, a Kenyan woman named Akinyi Helen opened up about the painful betrayal she says she experienced at the hands of her younger sister, someone she raised and loved like her own child.

Helen, now in her 30s, shared that she took responsibility for her sister following their parents’ separation.

Thirteen years her junior, Helen says she supported her sibling through school until she graduated, sacrificing her own comfort to give her sister a better future.

But what she received in return, she claims, was heartbreak.

“My sister repaid me by sleeping with my man,”

“That’s why I low-key hate marriage. Who does that?” Helen wrote.

Despite forgiving her, Helen says the situation only worsened.

She alleges that her sister began spreading lies about her, manipulating mutual friends, and secretly contacting the father of her child to ask for money - something Helen tried to ignore until it became too much.

“She acted innocent in front of me but told people I was evil behind my back,” Helen explained

“Now she’s trying to ruin everything for me.”

Helen concluded her post with a heartbreaking confession:

“I don’t want kids anymore. I don’t want my daughter going through what I went through with siblings.”

See her post and the photo of the jealous sister below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST