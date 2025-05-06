See how President RUTO’s security team has enhanced his security after the Migori shoe incident (PHOTOs)

Tuesday, May 6, 2025 - President William Ruto’s security team has tightened measures following a bizarre incident in Migori County where someone hurled a shoe at him during a public event.
Since then, his Presidential
Escort Unit has enforced stricter crowd control protocols to keep the Head of
State at a safer distance from the public.
For instance, during his recent
tour of Narok County, Ruto skipped the main podium where other leaders stood
and instead addressed locals from the rooftop of his SUV.
The change surprised many, but it
highlighted the seriousness of the new precautions.
Also, heavily armed officers from the General Service Unit and regular police created a wide security ring around the President’s motorcade, ensuring minimal public contact amid rising safety concerns.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
Go and Subscribe to our YouTube
Channel and get the best videos around the country, go HERE>>>
0 Comments