See how President RUTO’s security team has enhanced his security after the Migori shoe incident (PHOTOs)







Tuesday, May 6, 2025 - President William Ruto’s security team has tightened measures following a bizarre incident in Migori County where someone hurled a shoe at him during a public event.

Since then, his Presidential Escort Unit has enforced stricter crowd control protocols to keep the Head of State at a safer distance from the public.

For instance, during his recent tour of Narok County, Ruto skipped the main podium where other leaders stood and instead addressed locals from the rooftop of his SUV.

The change surprised many, but it highlighted the seriousness of the new precautions.

Also, heavily armed officers from the General Service Unit and regular police created a wide security ring around the President’s motorcade, ensuring minimal public contact amid rising safety concerns.

