‘Wantam’ chants rent the air as SAMIDOH performed in Thika on Sunday, days after visiting KINDIKI’s official residence in Karen (VIDEO)

Monday, May 26, 2025 - Popular Mugithi artist, Samuel Muchoki alias Samidoh, faced resistance from fans on Sunday night when chants of ”Wantam” echoed through the venue during a live performance at an event in Thika.
This trending phrase, which translates to “one term,” has
become a rallying cry among Kenyans expressing dissatisfaction with President
William Ruto’s administration.
The chant has been prominently featured in concerts and
clubs across the country.
The celebrated singer was forced to cut short his
performance and calm down the fans.
Samidoh is among the artists from the Mount Kenya region who
have been facing criticism from fans, days after visiting Deputy President
Kithure Kindiki’s official residence in Karen, where they were reportedly paid
Ksh 50,000.
Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua on Sunday urged
Mount Kenya residents to boycott music and live performances of the artists who
visited Kindiki’s Karen residence, claiming that they betrayed the community.
