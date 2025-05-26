





Monday, May 26, 2025 - A video has surfaced showing President William Ruto addressing a roadside rally in Kibra on Sunday while much of the crowd appeared disinterested, going about their business with minimal attention to the Head of State.

In the viral clip, the Head of State is seen delivering his trademark promises to a small audience.

However, passersby in the background can be seen walking away, carrying on with their day, seemingly unfazed by the President’s presence.

The video has sparked widespread discussion online, with many Kenyans pointing to growing public frustration over unfulfilled campaign promises.

Critics say the footage reflects the waning public confidence in the president’s leadership, amid the high cost of living.

President Ruto, once hailed for his charisma and “hustler” messaging, is increasingly being labeled by some Kenyans as a habitual promise -breaker - a sentiment that appears to be gaining ground both online and offline.

Watch the video.

Tired of Fake Promises?? Embarrassing video of people minding their own business as RUTO addresses a roadside rally in Kibra pic.twitter.com/bHMBZV1McS — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) May 26, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST