Siaya Governor JAMES ORENGO quietly jets out of the country to seek specialized medical attention in India as alcoholism takes a toll on his health







Monday, May 26, 2025 - Siaya County Governor James Orengo is reportedly undergoing specialized medical treatment in India.

The news was brought to light by Kileleshwa Ward MCA Robert Alai, who took to X (formerly Twitter) to express his concerns and question the Governor's decision to seek treatment abroad.

Alai criticized Orengo for choosing foreign healthcare services despite his repeated praise of medical facilities in Siaya.

He went on to urge the Governor to return and personally address the growing challenges within the county, rather than, in his words, “hide in India.”

Reports indicate that the Governor is battling a liver condition, potentially linked to excessive alcohol consumption.

The veteran lawyer and politician has been struggling with alcoholism to the extent of attending important meetings while intoxicated.

A sneak peek into his social media pages reveals that his last post was on May 11 when he wished his followers a happy Mother’s Day.

