Wananidharau! Man treks from Molo to gift KINDIKI a chair, chased away by DP’s security (VIDEO)







Wednesday, May 7, 2025 - A man who walked all the way from Molo, Nakuru County, carrying a handcrafted chair as a gift for Deputy President Prof. Kithure Kindiki, was turned away by security officers, with threats to destroy his chair and arrest him.

The man undertook the long journey on foot to personally deliver the chair to Prof. Kindiki, whom he described as his role model and a leader he deeply admires.

He reportedly wanted to thank him for the commendable job he did when he was the Interior Cabinet Secretary and praised his leadership skills.

He arrived at the heavily guarded offices, visibly tired but hopeful.

Clutching the wooden chair, he politely requested to see the DP or at least leave the gift at the reception.

However, security officers at the gate dismissed him, ordered him to leave the premises immediately, and allegedly threatened to break the chair and arrest him for loitering.

Despite being denied access, the man remains hopeful that he will meet Kindiki and deliver the gift to him.

Watch the video.

A man walks from Nakuru Molo carrying a chair that he made for prof Kithure Kindiki!! Security at the Dep Presidents office chased him away and locked him outside threatening to break his chair and arrest him!! pic.twitter.com/vjnCRiVBoq — Abdulahi Adan (@AbdulahiAdan10) May 6, 2025

