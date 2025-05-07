No Money, No Work!! Drama unfolds at Talanta Stadium construction site as Kenyan workers confront Chinese contractors over unpaid wages (VIDEO)

Wednesday, May 7, 2025 - Tensions escalated at the Talanta Stadium construction site in Nairobi when local workers confronted Chinese contractors over delayed payments.
The incident, captured on video, shows workers angrily
demanding their dues, with some attempting to physically assault the
contractors.
“No money, no work,” the disgruntled casual workers were
heard lamenting.
The Talanta Stadium, located at Jamhuri Grounds, is a
significant infrastructure project aimed at hosting the 2027 Africa Cup of
Nations.
The stadium, being constructed by the China Road and Bridge
Corporation (CRBC), is expected to have a seating capacity of 60,000 and is
slated for completion by the end of 2025.
Workers have been voicing concerns about unpaid wages and
poor working conditions for some time.
Despite raising these issues with their supervisors, many
claim that their grievances have gone unaddressed.
The situation reached boiling point when the workers,
frustrated by the lack of payment, confronted the contractors, leading to the
dramatic scenes captured in the video.
