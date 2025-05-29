Video of Prof. NGŨGĨ WA THIONG’O condemning RUTO for sending Kenyan cops to Haiti resurfaces after the literary giant’s death (WATCH)







Thursday, May 29, 2025 - A video clip of renowned Kenyan author and scholar Prof. Ngũgĩ wa Thiong’o sharply criticising Kenya’s peacekeeping mission in Haiti has resurfaced and gone viral following his death on May 28th at the age of 87 in the United States.

In the video, recorded during a past interview, a visibly emotional Ngũgĩ condemned Ruto’s decision to deploy 1,000 police officers to the troubled Caribbean nation.

“They have agreed to take 1,000 police officers to Haiti.”

“Any Black person who knows the history of Haiti would not do that,” he said.

“I felt teary. I didn’t believe just how Kenya is doing this.”

“There is something wrong with such a leader!”

The resurfaced footage has reignited public debate over Kenya’s controversial involvement in the United Nations-backed Multinational Security Support (MSS) mission, launched in mid-2024 to help the Haitian National Police combat rampant gang violence in Port-au-Prince.

Despite a January 2024 High Court ruling declaring the deployment unconstitutional due to lack of parliamentary approval, the Government proceeded with the mission.

Operational setbacks, including a lack of armored vehicles and air support, have further complicated the mission.

President William Ruto, who authorized the deployment, described Ngũgĩ as “Kenya’s greatest man of letters” and a “fearless voice for justice, truth, and African identity” in a tribute following the author’s passing.

The Kenyan DAILY POST