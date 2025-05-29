Video of Prof. NGŨGĨ WA THIONG’O condemning RUTO for sending Kenyan cops to Haiti resurfaces after the literary giant’s death (WATCH)

Thursday, May 29, 2025 - A video clip of renowned Kenyan author and scholar Prof. Ngũgĩ wa Thiong’o sharply criticising Kenya’s peacekeeping mission in Haiti has resurfaced and gone viral following his death on May 28th at the age of 87 in the United States.
In the video, recorded during a past interview, a visibly
emotional Ngũgĩ condemned Ruto’s decision to deploy 1,000 police officers to
the troubled Caribbean nation.
“They have agreed to take 1,000 police officers to Haiti.”
“Any Black person who knows the history of Haiti would not
do that,” he said.
“I felt teary. I didn’t believe just how Kenya is doing
this.”
“There is something wrong with such a leader!”
The resurfaced footage has reignited public debate over
Kenya’s controversial involvement in the United Nations-backed Multinational
Security Support (MSS) mission, launched in mid-2024 to help the Haitian
National Police combat rampant gang violence in Port-au-Prince.
Despite a January 2024 High Court ruling declaring the
deployment unconstitutional due to lack of parliamentary approval, the Government
proceeded with the mission.
Operational setbacks, including a lack of armored vehicles
and air support, have further complicated the mission.
President William Ruto, who authorized the deployment,
described Ngũgĩ as “Kenya’s greatest man of letters” and a “fearless voice for
justice, truth, and African identity” in a tribute following the author’s
passing.
