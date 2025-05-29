Dagoretti North MP BEATRICE ELACHI opens up about social media bullying after her son’s death - “That broke me”







Thursday, May 29, 2025 - Dagoretti North MP, Beatrice Elachi, has opened up about one of the darkest moment of her life - losing her son - and the cruelty she faced online in its aftermath.

Speaking on Citizen TV, Elachi revealed that when her son passed away in a tragic road accident in March, she became the target of heartless bullying on social media.

What hurt the most, she said, was how some users, particularly the youth, mocked her grief and the memory of her son.

“My worst experience is when you talked about my son, whom nobody knew,” she said.

“Thank God I don’t read social media… but sometimes families come and share stories, and you realize it's out there.

“That broke me.”

Elachi also recalled another painful moment - watching how people online dragged the children of slain Kasipul MP, Ong’ondo Were, into public discourse shortly after their father’s death.

“Why would we discuss grieving children?”

“What happens when they return to school?”

“Has anyone thought about that?” she asked.

The legislator is now calling for urgent legal reforms to regulate how personal tragedies are shared online.

“If a family is grieving and hasn’t given consent, why are you posting pictures and videos?”

“That has to stop.”

During the National Prayer Breakfast on May 28th, Elachi delivered a heartfelt prayer calling out the moral decay and helplessness facing Kenya’s youth - citing gambling, addiction, and rebellion as signs of a generation in crisis.

She urged parents and leaders to take responsibility for the direction the nation’s young people are heading.

