Shattered Dreams!! Embu couple lose entire stock to thugs just days after opening electronics shop - Watch CCTV footage







Thursday, May 29, 2025 - A young couple in Embu is reeling from a devastating loss after thugs broke into their newly opened electronics shop and made away with all the stock.

According to reports, the couple had only launched the business less than a week ago, filled with hope and ambition to build a thriving enterprise.

Their dream, however, was short-lived after unknown criminals raided the premises at night, looting every item in sight.

CCTV footage from the shop, now circulating online, captures the shocking moment the suspects forced their way in and cleared the shelves.

The couple promptly handed over the footage to the police, but as of the time of reporting, no arrests have been made.

The heartbreaking incident has drawn widespread sympathy from members of the community and online users, many of whom are calling on authorities to act swiftly and arrest the ruthless thugs.

The Kenyan DAILY POST