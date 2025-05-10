Video of Murang’a Women Rep, BETTY MAINA, dancing with a man during a public function sparks reactions

Saturday, May 10, 2025 - A video featuring Murang’a Woman Representative Betty Maina dancing with a man during a public function has sparked significant reactions on social media.
The footage shows the vocal Woman Rep and the man engaged in
a close and affectionate dance as the crowd cheers them.
They were dancing to the popular Anguka Nayo song.
Kuna mambo hapa.— The Kenyan Vigilante (@KenyanSays) May 10, 2025
She is Betty Maina, Murang'a women rep! pic.twitter.com/w1cDevMUEt
