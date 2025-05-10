Video of Murang’a Women Rep, BETTY MAINA, dancing with a man during a public function sparks reactions







Saturday, May 10, 2025 - A video featuring Murang’a Woman Representative Betty Maina dancing with a man during a public function has sparked significant reactions on social media.

The footage shows the vocal Woman Rep and the man engaged in a close and affectionate dance as the crowd cheers them.

They were dancing to the popular Anguka Nayo song.

Watch the video.

Kuna mambo hapa.

She is Betty Maina, Murang'a women rep! pic.twitter.com/w1cDevMUEt — The Kenyan Vigilante (@KenyanSays) May 10, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST