KALEKYE MUMO opens up on how her LUO boyfriend ghosted her days after accompanying him to Bondo for relative’s funeral - ‘Dust is constant’ (VIDEO)

Saturday, May 10, 2025 - Media personality Kalekye Mumo has set tongues wagging with a shocking tale from her dating life.
In a candid podcast conversation, the former Kiss 100
presenter revealed how an ex-boyfriend ghosted her just days after she
supported him during a funeral in Bondo.
Despite her celebrity status, Kalekye stood by him through
his grief, offering unwavering support.
But things took a dramatic turn when several of his other
girlfriends showed up, confronting her with threats.
The drama didn’t end there.
Later in Nairobi, one of the women even confronted her in a
washroom.
After the evening, the man dropped Kalekye home, thanked
her, and disappeared from her life for good.
Watch the video below.
Mapenzi ni ngumu Kanairo.— The Kenyan Vigilante (@KenyanSays) May 9, 2025
This is Kalekye Mumo former Kiss FM Radio host! pic.twitter.com/eG49SZ4lkB
The Kenyan DAILY POST
Go and Subscribe to our YouTube
Channel and get the best videos around the country, go HERE>>>
0 Comments