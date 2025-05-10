KALEKYE MUMO opens up on how her LUO boyfriend ghosted her days after accompanying him to Bondo for relative’s funeral - ‘Dust is constant’ (VIDEO)







Saturday, May 10, 2025 - Media personality Kalekye Mumo has set tongues wagging with a shocking tale from her dating life.

In a candid podcast conversation, the former Kiss 100 presenter revealed how an ex-boyfriend ghosted her just days after she supported him during a funeral in Bondo.

Despite her celebrity status, Kalekye stood by him through his grief, offering unwavering support.

But things took a dramatic turn when several of his other girlfriends showed up, confronting her with threats.

The drama didn’t end there.

Later in Nairobi, one of the women even confronted her in a washroom.

After the evening, the man dropped Kalekye home, thanked her, and disappeared from her life for good.

Watch the video below.

Mapenzi ni ngumu Kanairo.

This is Kalekye Mumo former Kiss FM Radio host! pic.twitter.com/eG49SZ4lkB — The Kenyan Vigilante (@KenyanSays) May 9, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST