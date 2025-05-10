‘Ruto Must Go’ goes international as renowned filmmaker joins the call for RUTO’s ouster after Gen Z pressure (VIDEO)



Saturday, May 10, 2025 - The phrase “Ruto Must Go” has gone global after renowned writer and filmmaker Mami Wata Mayowa joined the movement led by Kenyan Gen Zs calling for President Ruto’s ouster.

Taking to her popular social media platforms, she criticized Ruto’s leadership and expressed solidarity with the youth demanding accountability.

Her support comes after Kenyan Gen Zs called her out online for failing to include Kenya in a list of countries not to be messed with online, especially X.

She has since responded by firmly backing the ongoing protests against the Ruto administration.

Watch the video below.

