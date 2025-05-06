VIDEO!! The moment a PASTOR was caught with a live snake hidden in a bag at the Busia border







Tuesday, May 6, 2025 - A 26-year-old pastor, Fanish Ramsey Maloba, was arrested on Monday at the Malenya border crossing in Busia while attempting to enter Uganda with a live snake allegedly intended for a spiritual cleansing mission.

Maloba, who runs a church at Matayos trading center, claimed the Holy Spirit led him to capture the snake for use in dismantling witchcraft.

Police on patrol discovered the large black and brown snake in his bag, prompting panic before Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) officials were called in to handle the reptile.

He is currently in custody at Busia Police Station and may face charges related to illegal possession and transport of wildlife.

The arrest has revived concerns about a growing trend of self-styled pastors using snakes in staged deliverance rituals, especially following a similar incident six months ago in Murende village, where a woman died after being bitten by a preacher’s snake during a public exorcism.