Marital Woes!! Nairobi woman returns from work to find husband gone with household items (VIDEO)

Tuesday, May 6, 2025 - A Kenyan woman was left in shock and tears after returning home from work, only to find her house nearly empty.
Her husband carted away household items and disappeared
without notice.
The incident, which occurred in one of the city estates, has
drawn significant attention on social media after the distraught woman posted a
video crying while airing her marital woes.
The man took advantage of his wife’s absence during the day
and took away the household items before vanishing without a trace.
The cunning man instructed their child to seek refuge in the
caretaker’s house before the mother returned home from work.
The incident has sparked widespread reaction online, with
many sympathizing with the woman’s ordeal while others used the opportunity to
comment on the rising number of broken marriages in the country.
Watch the video.
Marital Woes!! Nairobi woman returns from work to find husband gone with household items pic.twitter.com/Oqce1PbU32— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) May 6, 2025
