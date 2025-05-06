See the amount of money in dollars that detectives recovered from the house of the assassin who killed Kasipul MP, CHARLES WERE, after his dramatic 2 AM arrest along Thika Road







Tuesday, May 6, 2025 - The prime suspect in the brutal murder of Kasipul Member of Parliament Charles Were has been identified as William Imoli Shighali, alias Omar Shakur.

Authorities believe Imoli is the gunman who fired the fatal shots that ended the legislator's life.

Imoli, who has known links to an extremist group, was apprehended during a late-night operation led by a multi-agency team.

The intelligence-led operation was carried out at an entertainment joint along Thika Road.

Following his arrest, Imoli reportedly led investigators to his residence, where more than USD 4,800 (approximately Ksh 620,000) in cash was recovered.

Police also seized several mobile phones, which are now undergoing forensic examination for potential evidence related to the killing.

According to sources within the investigation, detectives suspect the assassination was the work of an organized criminal network with access to substantial financial resources.

