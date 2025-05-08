Thursday, May 8, 2025 - Controversial city businessman and social media personality, Jimal Roho Safi, is once again in the spotlight after a video surfaced showing him having the best time of his life with a new Rwandese beauty, even as his estranged lover, Wangari Thiongo, seeks therapy following their reported breakup.
In the now-viral video, Jimal is seen seated on a couch as
the well-endowed Rwandese video vixen and model dances for him.
The two appear comfortable and affectionate, sparking
speculation that the businessman has moved on from his previous relationship
with Kikuyu digital influencer Wangari Thiongo.
Sources close to Wangari Thiongo reveal that she has been
focusing on her mental and emotional well-being after a rough patch in her
relationship with Jimal.
According to reports, Wangari recently began attending
therapy sessions, seeking clarity and healing after a highly publicized fallout
with the businessman.
Wangari, who shares a child with Jimal, has remained
relatively silent on social media, only sharing subtle messages about self-love
and personal growth.
Watch the video.
JIMAL ROHO SAFI enjoys life with his new Rwandese beauty as estranged lover WANGARI THIONGO seeks therapy pic.twitter.com/8s6YK8nwr0— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) May 8, 2025
The Kenyan DAILY POST
Go and Subscribe to our YouTube
Channel and get the best videos around the country, go HERE>>>
0 Comments