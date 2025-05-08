





Thursday, May 8, 2025 - Controversial city businessman and social media personality, Jimal Roho Safi, is once again in the spotlight after a video surfaced showing him having the best time of his life with a new Rwandese beauty, even as his estranged lover, Wangari Thiongo, seeks therapy following their reported breakup.

In the now-viral video, Jimal is seen seated on a couch as the well-endowed Rwandese video vixen and model dances for him.

The two appear comfortable and affectionate, sparking speculation that the businessman has moved on from his previous relationship with Kikuyu digital influencer Wangari Thiongo.

Sources close to Wangari Thiongo reveal that she has been focusing on her mental and emotional well-being after a rough patch in her relationship with Jimal.

According to reports, Wangari recently began attending therapy sessions, seeking clarity and healing after a highly publicized fallout with the businessman.

Wangari, who shares a child with Jimal, has remained relatively silent on social media, only sharing subtle messages about self-love and personal growth.

Watch the video.

JIMAL ROHO SAFI enjoys life with his new Rwandese beauty as estranged lover WANGARI THIONGO seeks therapy pic.twitter.com/8s6YK8nwr0 — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) May 8, 2025

