Corporate lady spotted in a nightclub at 3:40 AM getting wild, then reports to work by 8:00 AM - Her double life leaves many speechless (VIDEO)







Thursday, May 8, 2025 - In a video that has taken social media by storm, a corporate lady was spotted getting wild in a popular city nightclub at exactly 3:40 AM, only to be seen hours later, composed and professional after reporting to work.

In the short video clip, the woman is seen dancing energetically under neon lights, seemingly carefree and in her element.

By 8:30 AM, she had already reported to work dressed in formal office attire.

The video has stirred debate online, with some hailing her as the ultimate definition of "work hard, play harder''.

Others have expressed concern, questioning how one can manage to achieve targets in a demanding corporate role while still being active in the club scene just hours before.

Watch the video.

Corporate lady spotted in a nightclub at 3:40 AM getting wild, then reports to work by 8:00 AM - Her double life leaves many speechless pic.twitter.com/v44xfpmpfr — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) May 8, 2025

