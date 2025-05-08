Flat tummy and killer figure! MP KARAURI’s Tanzanian mistress dresses to kill as she attends a function at State House - His wife, Captain RUTH, stood no chance (VIDEO)







Thursday, May 8, 2025 - Nana Dollz, a well-known Tanzanian model, social media influencer, and Kasarani Member of Parliament Ronald Karauri’s mistress, was among the celebrities invited for a State House luncheon by President Samia Suluhu.

The pretty model attended the state function dressed to kill in a figure-hugging dress that flaunted her curvaceous figure.

She confidently made her way through the elite gathering, leaving many in awe of her poise and presence.

Nana confirmed her relationship with the wealthy MP and Sportspesa CEO after their romantic videos leaked online.

In a bold statement, Nana denied allegations of being a homewrecker, asserting that Karauri and his wife, Captain Ruth Karauri, had already separated before their relationship began.

“I’m not breaking any home,” she said in a recent interview, defending her position amid growing public scrutiny.

Watch the video.

Flat tummy and killer figure! MP KARAURI’s Tanzanian mistress dresses to kill as she attends a function at State House - His wife, Captain RUTH, stood no chance pic.twitter.com/qNySiKNT7l — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) May 8, 2025

