Ushamba?? A Kenyan car enthusiast sparks reactions after pimping a luxurious Land Rover Discovery! Inakaa matatu ya Rongai (VIDEO)







Friday, May 16, 2025 - A Kenyan car enthusiast has stirred online conversations by modifying a luxurious Land Rover Discovery to mimic the vibrant matatus that ply the Rongai route.

This bold customization has drawn a mix of admiration and criticism from netizens.

The transformation features that the Land Rover adorned with graffiti-style artwork and neon lights are elements commonly associated with the matatu culture.

The video has since sparked different reactions on social media.

Some applauded the creativity and boldness of the modification, while others questioned whether it was necessary to alter a luxury vehicle in such a manner.

Watch the video.

Ushamba?? A Kenyan car enthusiast sparks reactions after pimping a luxurious Land Rover Discovery! Inakaa matatu ya Rongai pic.twitter.com/rF5VXNQyWT — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) May 16, 2025

