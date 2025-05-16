CCTV cameras capture unidentified individuals torching a car at a private residence in the dead of night (VIDEO)







Friday, May 16, 2025 - In a disturbing incident caught on CCTV, unidentified individuals were seen forcefully entering a private residence in the dead of night and deliberately setting a vehicle on fire.

The trending footage shows the suspects storming the property under the cover of darkness.

One individual, whose face was obscured by a mask, is seen dousing a parked vehicle with petrol.

Moments later, another accomplice joins him, and together they set the car ablaze before fleeing the scene.

The motive behind the attack remains unknown.

Watch the footage.

CCTV cameras capture unidentified individuals torching a car at a private residence in the dead of night pic.twitter.com/2GP6sRmaHi — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) May 16, 2025

