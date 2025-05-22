U.S threatens to stop military support to Kenya over President RUTO’s ‘troubling’ dalliance with China







Thursday, May 22, 2025 - Kenya risks losing its enhanced military partnership with the United States due to its growing diplomatic ties with China, according to US Senator Jim Risch.

The Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman on Wednesday, May 21st, warned that Kenya’s designation as a Major Non-NATO Ally (MNNA) could be withdrawn if President Ruto continues warming up to Beijing.

Risch, a Republican, cited Kenya’s increasing engagement with China, particularly referencing a recent meeting between Chinese Ambassador to Kenya Guyo Haiyan and United Democratic Alliance (UDA) Chairperson Cecily Mbarire.

He described Kenya’s alignment with China as “troubling” for the US.

“Kenya plays a vital role in regional counter-insurgency and stability.”

“But as our newest Major Non-NATO Ally, Kenya's ties with China are troubling,” Risch said in a statement.

The MNNA designation allows Kenya to access U.S. military technology, surplus equipment, and participate in joint training and counter-insurgency operations.

It also opens the door to U.S government-backed loan guarantees for defense acquisitions.

Kenya made history last year by becoming the first sub-Saharan African nation to receive the MNNA status, aligning it closely with NATO’s 32 member states in terms of defense cooperation.

This is not the first time Senator Risch has criticized Kenya’s ties with Beijing.

On May 13th, he warned that President William Ruto’s visit to China could signal a shift in Nairobi’s global alliances, beyond mere economic engagement.

“Just last month, President Ruto declared that Kenya, a major non-NATO ally, and China are co-architects of a new world order.”

“That’s not just alignment to China; it’s allegiance,” the statement read in part.

“I submit for the record the text of that speech. Relying on leaders who embrace Beijing so openly is an error.”

“It’s time to reassess our relationship with Kenya and others who forge tight bonds with China," the statement continued.

The Kenyan DAILY POST