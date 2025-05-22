U.S threatens to stop military support to Kenya over President RUTO’s ‘troubling’ dalliance with China

Thursday, May 22, 2025 - Kenya risks losing its enhanced military partnership with the United States due to its growing diplomatic ties with China, according to US Senator Jim Risch.
The Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman on
Wednesday, May 21st, warned that Kenya’s designation as a Major
Non-NATO Ally (MNNA) could be withdrawn if President Ruto continues warming up
to Beijing.
Risch, a Republican, cited Kenya’s increasing engagement
with China, particularly referencing a recent meeting between Chinese
Ambassador to Kenya Guyo Haiyan and United Democratic Alliance (UDA)
Chairperson Cecily Mbarire.
He described Kenya’s alignment with China as “troubling” for
the US.
“Kenya plays a vital role in regional counter-insurgency and
stability.”
“But as our newest Major Non-NATO Ally, Kenya's ties with
China are troubling,” Risch said in a statement.
The MNNA designation allows Kenya to access U.S. military
technology, surplus equipment, and participate in joint training and
counter-insurgency operations.
It also opens the door to U.S government-backed loan
guarantees for defense acquisitions.
Kenya made history last year by becoming the first
sub-Saharan African nation to receive the MNNA status, aligning it closely with
NATO’s 32 member states in terms of defense cooperation.
This is not the first time Senator Risch has criticized
Kenya’s ties with Beijing.
On May 13th, he warned that President William
Ruto’s visit to China could signal a shift in Nairobi’s global alliances,
beyond mere economic engagement.
“Just last month, President Ruto declared that Kenya, a
major non-NATO ally, and China are co-architects of a new world order.”
“That’s not just alignment to China; it’s allegiance,” the
statement read in part.
“I submit for the record the text of that speech. Relying on
leaders who embrace Beijing so openly is an error.”
“It’s time to reassess our relationship with Kenya and
others who forge tight bonds with China," the statement continued.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments