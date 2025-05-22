Activist BONIFACE MWANGI recounts torture ordeal after detention and deportation from Tanzania - “They did very horrible things to us”

Thursday, May 22, 2025 - Kenyan activist Boniface Mwangi has spoken out after being held incommunicado for four days by Tanzanian authorities.
Mwangi says he was tortured before his deportation by road
and abandoned in Ukunda, Kwale County - about 92 kilometres from the Lunga
Lunga border crossing.
Mwangi had travelled to Dar es Salaam to support Tanzanian
opposition figure Tundu Lissu during his ongoing treason trial.
His disappearance on Monday sparked concerns across the
region, with reports emerging of a broader crackdown that also targeted other
prominent figures, including People’s Liberation Party leader, Martha Karua and
former Chief Justice, Willy Mutunga, who were also deported.
Before his disappearance, Mwangi was involved in a tense
standoff with individuals claiming to be Tanzanian authorities who confronted
him at his hotel room.
He refused to open the door, citing fears for his safety.
“I have gone through four dark days, I have been tortured
very badly, I can barely walk but I am very concerned about Agather because we
were tortured together and they did very horrible things to us.”
“So, I hope Agather is safe.” He said.
At the
time of publication of this article, Ugandan national Agather Atuhaire,
who was with Mwangi during the ordeal, remains unaccounted for.
A video posted by the Kenya Human Rights Commission showed
Mwangi being assisted into a car in Ukunda.
He was expected to be airlifted to Nairobi for medical
attention.
