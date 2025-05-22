Activist BONIFACE MWANGI recounts torture ordeal after detention and deportation from Tanzania - “They did very horrible things to us”







Thursday, May 22, 2025 - Kenyan activist Boniface Mwangi has spoken out after being held incommunicado for four days by Tanzanian authorities.

Mwangi says he was tortured before his deportation by road and abandoned in Ukunda, Kwale County - about 92 kilometres from the Lunga Lunga border crossing.

Mwangi had travelled to Dar es Salaam to support Tanzanian opposition figure Tundu Lissu during his ongoing treason trial.

His disappearance on Monday sparked concerns across the region, with reports emerging of a broader crackdown that also targeted other prominent figures, including People’s Liberation Party leader, Martha Karua and former Chief Justice, Willy Mutunga, who were also deported.

Before his disappearance, Mwangi was involved in a tense standoff with individuals claiming to be Tanzanian authorities who confronted him at his hotel room.

He refused to open the door, citing fears for his safety.

“I have gone through four dark days, I have been tortured very badly, I can barely walk but I am very concerned about Agather because we were tortured together and they did very horrible things to us.”

“So, I hope Agather is safe.” He said.

At the time of publication of this article, Ugandan national Agather Atuhaire, who was with Mwangi during the ordeal, remains unaccounted for.

A video posted by the Kenya Human Rights Commission showed Mwangi being assisted into a car in Ukunda.

He was expected to be airlifted to Nairobi for medical attention.

Activist Boniface Mwangi being helped into a car in Ukunda after his deportation from Tanzania.



He’s reported to have been tortured by the security agents and is set to be airlifted to Nairobi according to KHRC. pic.twitter.com/4AKN0SdT13 — Kenya West (@KinyanBoy) May 22, 2025

