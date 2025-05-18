ALIGONGEWA!! Popular Tiktoker NJOKI AMAYA caught red handed on a secret camera cheating on her husband with another man (PHOTOs and VIDEO)

Sunday, May 18, 2025 -
Popular Tiktoker Njoki Amaya is embroiled in a scandal after she was caught on
a secret camera cheating on her husband Steve with an unidentified man.
In the photos and video, the well-endowed Tiktoker, known
for her voluptuous figure, is seen kissing the man outside an entertainment
joint, where they had gone for a drinking spree.
The both appeared to be tipsy.
The footage has sent shockwaves through her fanbase and
seemingly shattered the carefully curated image of marital bliss she
had built on TikTok.
Njoki and her husband, Steve, were admired by many online
for their affectionate videos and relationship skits, which often featured the
two sharing romantic moments and public displays of affection.
Following the scandal, sources close to the couple reveal
that Steve has allegedly kicked Njoki
out of their matrimonial home.
Watch the viral video.
ALIGONGEWA!! Popular Tiktoker NJOKI AMAYA caught red handed on a secret camera cheating on her husband with another man pic.twitter.com/1xeoa6XSzi— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) May 18, 2025
Photos of Njoki’s husband
