CHERARGEI dares NDINDI NYORO and GACHAGUA allies to quit UDA and seek fresh mandates under DCP







Thursday, May 22, 2025 - Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei has dared Kiharu MP, Ndindi Nyoro, and other United Democratic Alliance (UDA) members allied to former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua to resign from the party if they are dissatisfied with its direction.

Speaking on Citizen TV on Thursday morning, the outspoken Senator accused Gachagua’s allies of political double-dealing - enjoying UDA privileges while openly backing the opposition.

“You cannot have your cake and eat it too,” Cherargei said, adding that party loyalty must be absolute.

He challenged them to seek fresh mandates under Gachagua’s new political vehicle, the Democracy for Citizens’ Party (DCP), to prove their support was genuine.

“If they are men and women enough, let them resign from UDA and run under DCP.”

“I can tell you - they won’t. They are fearful,” he stated.

Cherargei defended President William Ruto, saying his reluctance to expel dissenters like Ndindi Nyoro contradicts claims of intolerance in UDA.

He cited Ruto’s past public praise of Nyoro as a sign of political maturity.

However, Murang’a Senator Joe Nyutu, who was present in the interview, said he was unbothered by recent disciplinary actions, including his removal from the Education Committee in February.

“We’re not afraid. Let UDA trigger by-elections and see what happens,” Nyutu declared.

“I’m in UDA for now, but I’ll run on a DCP ticket in 2027.”

“There’s no harm in saying I’ll associate with it.”

The loyalty debate comes just days after UDA expelled nominated Senator Gloria Orwoba for publicly associating with former Interior CS Fred Matiang’i, who has declared his intention to run for President in 2027, intensifying pressure on members seen to be aligning with rival political forces.

The Kenyan DAILY POST