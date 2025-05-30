U.S condemns surge in abductions in East Africa after BONIFACE MWANGI and AGATHER’s torture in Tanzania







Friday, May 30, 2025 - U.S Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman, Jim Risch, has strongly condemned the rising cases of abductions and torture across East Africa.

The Senator warned that the trend reflects deep-rooted impunity and governance failures in the region.

In a statement shared on X (formerly Twitter), Senator Risch said the escalating cases of unlawful detentions and abuse not only threaten local stability but also undermine U.S interests in the region.

“Rising abductions and torture in East Africa signal more than abuse - they expose state decay and impunity.”

“That’s a direct threat to regional stability, security, and U.S. interests,” he wrote.

His remarks come after the controversial deportation of Ugandan journalist Agather Atuhaire and Kenyan activist Boniface Mwangi by Tanzanian authorities.

Both activists claimed they were tortured and mistreated before being dumped at different border points.

Atuhaire detailed being unclothed, beaten, and handcuffed by Tanzanian police.

Mwangi, on his part, described the ordeal as “four very dark days,” during which he says he was severely tortured and left barely able to walk.

The incident has drawn sharp criticism from human rights organizations and the international community, prompting calls for thorough investigations.

The U.S Bureau of African Affairs has also demanded accountability for those responsible.