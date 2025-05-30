Outrage as President RUTO pardons 57 inmates, including convicted murderers and ‘wabakaji’ - See names and crimes committed!







Friday, May 30, 2025 - President William Ruto has pardoned 57 inmates, as announced in a gazette notice dated May 23rd.

The decision, made under the 2010 Constitution on the recommendation of the Power of Mercy Advisory Committee, has sparked public outrage.

Many Kenyans are questioning why individuals convicted of serious crimes, including murder, were granted clemency.

Social media users have expressed concern over the safety and morality of releasing such offenders back into society.

One netizen even highlighted the disturbing details of some of the crimes committed, calling the decision “unbelievable” and sparking a heated debate over justice and accountability.