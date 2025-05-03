U.S condemns RUTO’s Gov’t over intimidation of journalists after four filmmakers linked to BBC’s ‘Blood Parliament’ expose were arrested

Saturday, May 3, 2025 - The U.S Government has strongly condemned attempts by senior Government officials to intimidate or silence journalists in Kenya.
In a statement issued on Saturday, May 3rd, World
Press Freedom Day, U.S. Ambassador to Kenya Marc Dillard emphasized the crucial
role journalists play in safeguarding democracy.
He noted that although media scrutiny can make public
officials uncomfortable, the press remains essential in ensuring transparency
and accountability.
“By asking questions and holding those in power accountable,
journalists play a vital role in protecting democracy,” said Dillard.
“Sometimes the media's work makes officials, including me,
uncomfortable, but even with that, I know their work is invaluable.”
Dillard stressed the U.S Government’s opposition to any
efforts aimed at censoring or threatening journalists.
“This World Press Freedom Day, as journalists face
censorship and threats, the U.S. Embassy celebrates the value of a free press
that tells the truth boldly,” he added.
His remarks come at a time when Kenyan journalists are
grappling with increasing cases of harassment, including physical attacks,
legal intimidation, and online threats - often from rogue security officers.
On April 10th, at least six journalists were
reportedly assaulted by police while covering the arrest of former UDA
Secretary General Cleophas Malala in Nakuru County.
More recently, four filmmakers linked to the BBC Africa Eye
documentary Blood Parliament were arrested on May 2nd in
Nairobi under controversial circumstances.
