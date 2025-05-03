BBC issues statement after four Kenyan filmmakers linked to 'Blood Parliament' Documentary are released after night in police custody (PHOTO)







Saturday, May 3, 2025 - The British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) has issued a statement distancing itself from four Kenyan filmmakers arrested in connection with the controversial Blood Parliament documentary.

The filmmakers, Nicholas Gichuki, Brian Adagala, MarkDenver Karubiu, and Chris Wamae, were released on free bond on Saturday, May 3rd, after spending the night in police custody at Pangani and Muthaiga police stations.

Their arrest on Friday followed a police raid on their Karen-based studio, during which their filming equipment and hard drives were seized.

Initially, the four were not formally charged, raising questions about the legality of their detention.

However, fresh reports later indicated they had been charged with false publication and were allegedly compelled to give statements without access to legal counsel.

Their lawyer, Ian Mutiso, confirmed their release and raised concerns about the handling of the case.

“When I spoke to the DCIO in Pangani, he told me this case is being handled from DCI headquarters.”

“That is deeply concerning, and I intend to follow up,” he said.

Blood Parliament, produced by BBC Africa Eye, showed the involvement of Kenya’s National Police Service and the Kenya Defence Forces in fatal shootings during the June 25, 2024 Gen Z-led protests.

The BBC has clarified that the four arrested individuals were not involved in producing the documentary.

“We have been made aware of the arrest of four journalists in Kenya. To confirm, they were not involved in any way in the making of BBC Africa Eye’s Blood Parliament documentary.” Statement read.

