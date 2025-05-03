UNMASKED!! PHOTOs of MUENI, the married woman who was busted in a lodging with her boss, NAWASSO Managing Director JAMES NG’ANG’A





Saturday, May 3, 2025 - A major scandal has erupted at Nakuru Water and Sanitation Services Company (NAWASSCO) after Managing Director James Ng’ang’a was caught in a hotel room with Mueni, a junior staff member alleged to be his long-time mistress.

The dramatic incident occurred on April 17th, 2025, when Mueni’s husband, Duncan Mwangi, stormed their hotel room after receiving a tip-off and found the two together.

According to Duncan, he had suspected the affair since 2013 due to suspicious call logs and late-night communication between his wife and the MD.

The affair reportedly began over a decade ago and had significantly benefited Mueni professionally.

She was reinstated after a previous dismissal, received salary increments, and was appointed to lucrative committees.

Mueni also had access to sensitive documents and the MD’s electronic signature, giving her unusual influence within the company despite her junior position.

Photos of Mueni performing high-level duties, such as hosting delegations have surfaced online, further fueling the controversy.

