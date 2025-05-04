RAILA’s brother OBURU ODINGA blasts ORENGO and urges him to leave ODM for opposing the RUTO-RAILA deal







Sunday, May 4, 2025 - Raila Odinga’s elder brother and Siaya Senator, Oburu Odinga, has publicly criticized Siaya Governor James Orengo for opposing ODM’s alignment with the Kenya Kwanza government.

Oburu told Orengo, who has been a vocal critic of the broad-based Government to quit the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) if he cannot support the party's decision.

Speaking during a church service in Migori County on Sunday, May 4th, Oburu accused Orengo of undermining ODM's support for the broad-based Government formed following a recent MoU between Raila Odinga and President William Ruto.

“I am a truthful man from Siaya, and it pains me when my own Governor says he’s angry and wants to speak the truth.!”

“What truth is that? The real truth is that we are part of the broad-based Government,” Oburu said.

He added that those within ODM opposing the arrangement should leave the party.

Orengo has consistently rejected the Kenya Kwanza deal, arguing it violates constitutional values and sets a dangerous precedent.

“The law can never be suspended... I pray that ODM withstands any storm,” Orengo stated.

Oburu defended the MoU, saying stakeholders were fully consulted.

Alego Usonga MP, Samuel Atandi, and Treasury CS, John Mbadi, echoed Oburu’s sentiments, accusing Orengo of derailing development and pledging full support for the new political arrangement.

