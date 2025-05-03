UNMASKED!! Meet the beautiful Slay Queen who was impregnated and dumped by skirt-chasing Lang’ata MP, FELIX ODIWUOR alias JALANG’O

Saturday, May 3, 2025 - Lang'ata MP Felix Odiwuor, popularly known as Jalang'o, is facing public scrutiny following allegations that he impregnated and subsequently abandoned a young TikTok personality named ItsGathaga.
The claims were brought to light by fellow TikTok influencer
Hanna Bentah during a heated online exchange with Gathaga.
Bentah revealed that Jalang’o impregnated Gathaga and
deserted her.
Reports indicate that Gathaga's child is currently eight
months old.
The married MP and former comedian is a notorious womanizer
with multiple baby mamas.
He lures young ladies in their 20s and impregnates them,
before abandoning them.
Jalang'o, has previously been involved in controversies,
including a widely discussed incident where he and his friends were accused of
inappropriate discussions in a WhatsApp group known as the "Boys
Club."
Listen to the Tiktok audio.
Meet the beautiful Slay Queen who was impregnated and dumped by skirt-chasing Lang’ata MP, FELIX ODIWUOR alias JALANG’O pic.twitter.com/sm8581WdHo— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) May 3, 2025
@tiktoktrends_tk Captain Samir shows Peis Video #peris #tiktokdrama Peris and Hannah benta trending video #tiktoktrends_tk tiktok trends kenya #tiktok #foryou #trendingnow #trendingvideo #trendingtiktoks ♬ original sound - TiktokTrends_TK
Meet Gathaga, Jalango’s beautiful baby mama.
@itsgathaga0 #fyppppppppppppppppppppppp #trendingvideo #goviral #parisgathaga #makeitviral #captainsammir ♬ original sound - Ⓜ︎Ⓘ︎Ⓚ︎Ⓔ︎🇰🇪🇨🇩🌏🎵
@itsgathaga0 #trendingvideo #fyppppppppppppppppppppppp #parisgathaga #fypシ゚ #goviral #makeitviral ♬ original sound - 𝐘𝐎𝐁𝐑𝐀𝐂𝐎𝐇_𝐖𝐈𝐃𝐄𝐘𝐙⭐
@itsgathaga0 Si hata wewe Unaona Niko happy😂❤️❤️@Captain_Sammir love you dzaddie❤️❤️#trendingvideo #goviral #captainsammir #fypシ゚ #family ♬ original sound - keekao
@itsgathaga0 Guess why I was this happy🙈🙈#fypシ゚ #goviral #trendingvideo ♬ Kupenda - Mbosso
@itsgathaga0 #fypシ゚ #trendingvideo #fyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyy ♬ son original - buzzcongo01
