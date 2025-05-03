UNMASKED!! Meet the beautiful Slay Queen who was impregnated and dumped by skirt-chasing Lang’ata MP, FELIX ODIWUOR alias JALANG’O







Saturday, May 3, 2025 - Lang'ata MP Felix Odiwuor, popularly known as Jalang'o, is facing public scrutiny following allegations that he impregnated and subsequently abandoned a young TikTok personality named ItsGathaga.

The claims were brought to light by fellow TikTok influencer Hanna Bentah during a heated online exchange with Gathaga.

Bentah revealed that Jalang’o impregnated Gathaga and deserted her.

Reports indicate that Gathaga's child is currently eight months old.

The married MP and former comedian is a notorious womanizer with multiple baby mamas.

He lures young ladies in their 20s and impregnates them, before abandoning them.

Jalang'o, has previously been involved in controversies, including a widely discussed incident where he and his friends were accused of inappropriate discussions in a WhatsApp group known as the "Boys Club."

Listen to the Tiktok audio.

Meet the beautiful Slay Queen who was impregnated and dumped by skirt-chasing Lang’ata MP, FELIX ODIWUOR alias JALANG’O pic.twitter.com/sm8581WdHo — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) May 3, 2025

Meet Gathaga, Jalango’s beautiful baby mama.

