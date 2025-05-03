A Nigerian national who killed his Kenyan girlfriend, ELIZABETH KOKI, a high-flying lawyer, sentenced to 40 years in prison







Saturday, May 3, 2025 - A Nigerian man, Christian Baledi Kadima alias Erick Kambaye Katalayi, has been sentenced to forty years imprisonment for the brutal murder of his fiancée, Advocate Elizabeth Koki Musyoki.

Hon. Justice Francis Rayola Olel of the Machakos High Court found Kadima guilty of murder contrary to Section 203 as read with Section 204 of the Penal Code (Cap 63) of the Laws of Kenya and sentenced him accordingly.

The court heard that on the evening of January 7th, 2021, at Ferndale Court in Syokimau, Athi River Sub-County, Machakos County, Kadima visited Elizabeth, who had reportedly been feeling unwell.

What began as a seemingly routine visit quickly turned fatal. According to testimony from the house help, loud noises erupted from the couple’s bedroom, followed by Kadima leaving in a hurry, breathing heavily and looking troubled.

The next morning, Elizabeth’s lifeless body was discovered, her face covered with blood-stained pillows.

A post-mortem conducted by Government Pathologist Dr. Johansen Odour concluded that Elizabeth died from asphyxia due to suffocation.

The autopsy further revealed bruises on her neck and internal injuries, consistent with a vicious struggle. Kadima had initially pleaded not guilty when arraigned in court on February 9th, 2021.

The prosecution team, led by Mr. Dennis Mang’are and Ms. Mary Otulo, built a compelling case, presenting fourteen witnesses who helped establish Kadima’s culpability beyond reasonable doubt.

The Kenyan DAILY POST