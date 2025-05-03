Drama at Paris Lounge as LADY goes berserk and tries to have her husband beaten up for cheating on her five years ago - Ogopa Wanawake!

Saturday, May 3, 2025 - Drama unfolded at the popular Paris Lounge & Grill on Mirema Drive after a couple’s night out took a shocking turn.
Witnesses say the man and his wife had arrived together for
drinks, appearing relaxed and in good spirits.
However, the situation spiraled when the woman suddenly
began screaming and accusing her husband, the father of her two children, of
being a thief and kidnapper.
The accusations, which came without warning, caused panic
among patrons and nearly led to mob justice.
According to onlookers, the woman’s real motive was to get
the man attacked in revenge for allegedly cheating on her nearly five years
ago.
“It was clear she had a different agenda. She wanted him
harmed,” said a witness.
Fortunately, several waitresses who had seen the couple
drinking together earlier intervened, preventing the man from being assaulted.
The incident has sparked debate online, with some netizens emphasizing
the importance of mental health checks in relationships while others accused
the woman of being a criminal who had planned to have her husband harmed.
See some reactions below.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
Go and Subscribe to our YouTube
Channel and get the best videos around the country, go HERE>>>
0 Comments