Drama at Paris Lounge as LADY goes berserk and tries to have her husband beaten up for cheating on her five years ago - Ogopa Wanawake!







Saturday, May 3, 2025 - Drama unfolded at the popular Paris Lounge & Grill on Mirema Drive after a couple’s night out took a shocking turn.

Witnesses say the man and his wife had arrived together for drinks, appearing relaxed and in good spirits.

However, the situation spiraled when the woman suddenly began screaming and accusing her husband, the father of her two children, of being a thief and kidnapper.

The accusations, which came without warning, caused panic among patrons and nearly led to mob justice.

According to onlookers, the woman’s real motive was to get the man attacked in revenge for allegedly cheating on her nearly five years ago.

“It was clear she had a different agenda. She wanted him harmed,” said a witness.

Fortunately, several waitresses who had seen the couple drinking together earlier intervened, preventing the man from being assaulted.

The incident has sparked debate online, with some netizens emphasizing the importance of mental health checks in relationships while others accused the woman of being a criminal who had planned to have her husband harmed.

The Kenyan DAILY POST