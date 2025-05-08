Two elderly villagers arrested in Mwingi with elephant tusks worth millions of shillings (PHOTOs)

Thursday, May 8, 2025 - Mwendwa Ngura Ngavu, 63, and Serah Norah Mwendwa, 56, have been arrested after authorities discovered three pieces of elephant tusks in their possession.
Acting on credible intelligence, a coordinated team composed
of police officers and Kenya Wildlife Services officials swooped down on the
suspects' residence in Kavuvwani village, located in Mwingi Central Sub-County.
A thorough search of their house led to the recovery of the
illicit elephant tusks.
Both suspects are currently in custody at Mwingi Police
Station, where they are undergoing processing in preparation for their upcoming
arraignment.
The recovered tusks have been detained as exhibits.
The
