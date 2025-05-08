Two elderly villagers arrested in Mwingi with elephant tusks worth millions of shillings (PHOTOs)







Thursday, May 8, 2025 - Mwendwa Ngura Ngavu, 63, and Serah Norah Mwendwa, 56, have been arrested after authorities discovered three pieces of elephant tusks in their possession.

Acting on credible intelligence, a coordinated team composed of police officers and Kenya Wildlife Services officials swooped down on the suspects' residence in Kavuvwani village, located in Mwingi Central Sub-County.

A thorough search of their house led to the recovery of the illicit elephant tusks.

Both suspects are currently in custody at Mwingi Police Station, where they are undergoing processing in preparation for their upcoming arraignment.

The recovered tusks have been detained as exhibits.

The Kenyan DAILY POST