3 LUO MEN are among the notorious gold fraudsters nabbed in posh Runda Estate after defrauding a foreign businessman over Ksh 25 million (PHOTOs)







Thursday, May 8, 2025 - A combined team of DCI officers drawn from the Nairobi region and DCI Gigiri have arrested four fake gold merchants at Runda Estate and recovered fake gold bars weighing approximately 9.5 kgs and assorted items that the suspects have been using in their illicit trade.

The arrest of the four snake oil merchants follows a report from a foreign national who had earlier been defrauded USD 200,000 in a phony gold scheme.

Upon receipt of the information, the detectives proceeded to a targeted dwelling house located within plot number 685 along Glory Valley Lane where they managed to arrest Felix Odiambo Otieno, Derrick Odhiambo Omore, Mohamed Ibrahim Mohamed and Moses Odhiambo Auma as scores of other suspects managed to escape the detectives' snare.

Upon search of the house, several recoveries that include fake gold bars, a weighing machine, a plastic briefcase containing an electronic gold tester machine (tester gun), assorted documents among other items were made.

Subsequently, the scene was processed by CSI detectives, exhibits secured and suspects kept in custody pending processing and arraignment.

