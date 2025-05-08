Notorious fraudster posing as a KDF MAJOR arrested in Naivasha - See what was recovered from him (PHOTOs)







Thursday, May 8, 2025 - Police in Naivasha have arrested a man posing as a senior Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) officer, complete with military gear and the title “Major.”

The suspect has allegedly been duping youths with false promises of recruitment into the KDF, while moving freely in public, issuing commands, and demanding VIP treatment.

His arrest comes just a week after another fake officer, Willington Kimutai Kipyegon, was found living inside Embakasi Barracks with access to guns and uniforms.

See photos of the KDF imposter and the military gear recovered from him below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST